Mixed reaction to Zulu king’s address on Ingonyama Trust, relationship with Buthelezi

Durban - Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s much anticipated address yesterday has drawn mixed reaction, with some saying it was an important step while others labelled it an anti-climax, owing to its contents. Ahead of the address, speculation had been rife that the king could announce drastic changes, including the possible replacement of Mangosuthu Buthelezi as traditional prime minister, a position which he has occupied for over 50 years.

The address, however, focused on the recent developments including the appointment of the Ingonyama Trust Board and its chairperson, Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela. The king also dismissed reports of a rift between himself and Buthelezi, saying this was meant to sow divisions in the nation. “I would like to unequivocally state that the rumours that there is bad blood between myself in my capacity as the monarch of the Zulu nation with our traditional prime minister Umtwana wakwa Phindangene are blatant attempts by opportunists who wish to drive division between our Zulu nation and the royal family,” said the king who ordered an end to this.

He also thanked Buthelezi for establishing the Ingonyama Trust Board, an entity which he said was set up to benefit and to provide the material welfare and the social well-being for the Zulu nation. The king said this week’s announcement of the new board members marked a new chapter in the operation of the Ingonyama Trust. Cultural expert and political analyst Professor Musa Xulu described the address as falling short of expectation.

“It is an anti-climax when factoring what has been happening in recent times, especially around Ingonyama Trust leadership,”said Xulu. He added that the dismissal of tensions with Buthelezi was an ill-conceived move, as this had played out in the public domain recently. “What he should rather do is to meet Buthelezi privately, talk things over and iron out all the differences between the two of them as opposed to being dismissive,” the analyst said.

He said it was important that the two important figures in traditional leadership speak with one voice. However, University of KwaZulu-Natal expert, Dr Nomagugu Mazibuko, said the address had been important given the recent reports. She singled out the announcement of the board as an important development, as it marked the marriage between traditional leadership and the government.

“The explanation on the make-up of the board and how the government has interacted with the monarch is an important lesson in understanding how a constitutional monarch functions in a democratic setting,” she said. Meanwhile, Buthelezi’s office confirmed that the meeting with amakhosi and mayors, which Buthelezi had announced a few days ago, would take place in Empangeni tomorrow. “Yes, the gathering set for Friday is going ahead as planned,” said Buthelezi’s secretary, Liezl van der Merwe.