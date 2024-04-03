New uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) member Visvin Reddy appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on a charge of contravening Section 17 of the Riotous Assemblies Act related to allegations that he incited public violence. Former African Democratic Change leader Reddy last month threatened civil war should his party not make it onto the ballot paper while also demanding that the ANC should drop its court cases against MKP.

Concern was raised about an incendiary video posted on social media showing Reddy, taking aim at the ANC and the judiciary over the legal battle over the MK trademark. In the video, Reddy said that the courts were being used to stop the MK Party. "We are sending a loud and clear message that if these courts, which are sometimes captured, if they stop MK then there will be anarchy in this country… There will be riots like you have never seen in this country… There will be no elections… No South African will go to the polls if MK is not on the ballot," said Reddy a former member of the Minority Front, ANC and DA.

NPA KZN spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Reddy appeared in court on summons and the matter was transferred to the Durban Regional Court for the next appearance on June 14. Reddy last month told ‘The Mercury’ that he was not inciting violence should the MK Party lose their trademark court matter with the ANC. “I would never incite violence and looting because I was on the ground (during the July 2021 unrest) and I never want to see that happen again.”