MK party ready for elections after court ruling

The founder of uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, Jabulani Khumalo has described yesterday’s decision of the Electoral Court as a victory for the party. The court ruled that there was nothing unlawful about the registration of the MK Party by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC). The party’s registration had been challenged by the ANC.

Khumalo said they will now focus on the campaign and want Jacob Zuma to be the next president of South Africa. “On June 1, Zuma will start to prepare to form his Cabinet,” Khumalo told members of the MK party outside the Johannesburg High Court. In its ruling the court criticised the ANC for failing to challenge the registration of the MK party within the required period.

The ANC has been arguing that the process followed to register the MK party was unlawful. But Khumalo said the decision of the court has cleared the path to contest the elections. The IEC had argued that there was nothing unlawful about the registration of the MK party.

It also welcomed the judgment. The commission said this judgment provided clarity and allowed it to continue with its work. “This judgment provides the necessary clarity and certainty to enable the finalisation of candidate nomination processes. Additionally, the ruling confirms that the decision to register this party was taken regularly and in terms of the law,” said the IEC.

The ANC said in a statement yesterday that it noted the court’s decision and accepted it. “The ANC reiterates our support for the rule of law and the integrity of our legal institutions.” It added that the matter had not been against the MK Party but rather had sought to challenge the decision of the IEC to register the party.