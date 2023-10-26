Durban - Naledi Pandor, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, said it was disappointing that the percentage of women in UN-led peace discussions had dropped since 2020, and that peace agreements were more sustainable when women were at the table. Pandor, speaking at the open debate of the UN Security Council on Women, Peace and Security (WSP) on Wednesday, said the current global security environment may contribute to the reversal of progress in the implementation of the WSP agenda.

“We, therefore re-emphasise our call for urgent action to secure peace in the Israel and Gaza War, conflicts on the African continent and Russia and Ukraine conflict. “In this context, it is alarming that the number of women and girls living in conflict-affected settings has increased by 50% in 2022 compared to 2017 owing to the increasing number of armed conflicts since then,” Pandor told the Security Council. She said that in light of the Middle East conflict and the question of Palestine, she wanted to recognise the fundamental role played by civil society organisations in the search for sustainable peace.