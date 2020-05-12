Move for municipalities to generate own power

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Municipalities with good financial standing may soon be allowed to develop or obtain their own power-generation capacity from independent power producers (IPPs). This is in terms of the draft amendments to the Electricity Regulations Act 4 of 2006 on New Generation Capacity published by Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe for public comment on May 5. This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2020 State of the Nation address in which he announced that government would put measures in place to enable eligible municipalities to develop or procure their own power generation from IPPs. The amendments propose that municipalities submit an application directly to the minister for permission to establish new generation capacity. The draft says applications must be made in accordance with the 2019 Integrated Resource Plan and the relevant municipal Integrated Development Plan.

Applications should be accompanied by a detailed feasibility study which demonstrates the financial standing of the municipality in terms of a current budget and future budgetary projections.

In addition, municipalities would be required to enter into power-purchase agreements with IPPs to regulate the sale, purchase and delivery of electricity.

Onalerona Phiri, an associate at the Fasken law firm, said: “The timing of this announcement is also important in that, as winter approaches, electricity consumption is predicted to increase, and so allowing municipalities to develop or procure their own power generation will help to alleviate some pressure on the national grid.”

If approved, Phiri said the amendments would broaden the regulatory regime of new generation capacity in South Africa.

DA MP Kevin Mileham said the party welcomed the draft amendments.

“These draft regulations are a step in the right direction and could pave the way towards an energy secure South Africa,” he said.

“To encourage investment in energy future, there’s a need to make energy procurement and generation less restrictive and authoritarian than it is, by easing licensing and registration requirements.”

Energy expert Ted Blom said the draft regulations were still onerous as the financial restrictions would disqualify more than 90% of the municipalities from IPP power. He said the amendments, as they stood, did not pose a major threat to Eskom because few municipalities would be empowered to get off the grid.

He said when the municipalities did move off the grid, they might be more beholden than ever to pay Eskom standby fees as renewable energy would not always be available

Members of the public may submit written comments on the draft amendments in 30 days. Email [email protected] (attention: Deputy Director-General).

The Mercury