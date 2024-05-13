Moves afoot for a new inquest into the death of former ANC leader Chief Luthuli

Former President Thabo Mbeki says the government is looking into reopening the inquest into the death of former ANC leader, Chief Albert Luthuli. Mbeki said he was aware that the government was looking into the matter, saying the investigation done at the time when Luthuli died, did not have any credibility.

Luthuli, a nobel peace laureate, served as the ANC President from 1952 until his death in 1967. Reports describing his death said, that on July 21, 1967, as he made a habitual crossing of a railway bridge near his small farm, Chief Luthuli was struck by a train and died. Mbeki visited the Luthuli family while on the campaign trail in Groutvilleon Sunday. Luthuli is buried in Groutville.

The former president laid wreaths at Luthuli’s grave and called on society, especially those who lived by Luthuli’s teachings to emulate him. Mbeki said one could claim to be a follower of Luthuli while doing wrong things. Asked by journalist about the reopening of the inquest into Luthuli’s death, Mbeki said he was aware that government was looking into the matter. “The matter you ( journalist) raised about the inquest into Inkosi Luthuli’s demise is a very important issue. It's a matter that I know that president Cyril Ramaphosa has attended to. He has raised with the right authorities within government. It is a matter that is being processed within government by particular institutions including the NPA, I am quite sure they will attend to the matter.