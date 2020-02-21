Msunduzi administrator’s abrupt departure shocks staff









Sbu Sithole Durban - The abrupt exit of Msunduzi Municipality administrator Sbu Sithole has left council staff in shock, and irate opposition party councillors demanding answers. Sithole left on Wednesday with what one council member described as “his box of belongings”. The departure came four months ahead of schedule following his appointment in April last year. It was his second stint as an administrator at the municipality. His first stint was after the municipality was placed under administration about 10 years ago.

Sithole has joined the Ugu district municipality as an interim manager and will be replaced at Msunduzi by Scelo Bernard Duma.

Sithole’s mandate at the capital city was to stabilise and improve revenue collection and waste management, and to fast-track disciplinary cases of municipal employees that had dragged on for years.

Councillors said many of the objectives had not been achieved.

They said basic service delivery failures persisted - grass was not being cut, rubbish was piling up in the streets as refuse trucks were broken and the landfill site was dysfunctional.

Sithole’s second stint had been fraught with intimidation and death threats.

While delivering his turnaround plan for the municipality a few months ago, a “bomb” went off outside the council chamber.

A letter from the Speaker’s office to inform councillors about Sithole’s departure did not provide reasons.

“This serves to notify councillors about new developments on the MR (administrator) position. Mr Sithole’s position as MR has ended as of today and Cogta (Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department) has sent Duma as the new administrator,” the letter read.

A source in the municipality said Sithole had left quietly.

“The last time he was here he stabilised the municipality, but this time there was too much resistance, political influence and he was perhaps undermined even,” said the source.

ACDP councillor Rienus Niemand said very little had been achieved.

“What is most concerning is that he is leaving without even taking councillors into his confidence as to the reason why he is leaving.

“We do not know whether he was being interfered with, he just left,” said Niemand.

He said that besides a few disciplinary cases, not much had been achieved.

“We call for the dissolution of the council to turn around the situation.”

IFP caucus leader, Thinasonke Ntombela, said: “The way Cogta handled this is unsettling. When Sithole was introduced, they came to introduce him, and when he is leaving, we are not told,” said Ntombela.

He said Cogta had failed Sithole.

“When he was brought in he was supposed to have a team, but for seven months he was a lone ranger.”

DA councillor Sibongiseni Majola said Sithole’s departure was a shock.

“Not a single one of his strategies has been implemented. When he presented his turnaround strategy, a bomb went off. It is clear that Sithole’s fraud investigation was leading towards areas that made people uncomfortable, and that is why they are moving him.

“We know it was a hurried exit. It is clear that no matter what kind of experts you bring, as long as the current environment of political influence persists, no one will be successful in turning this municipality around,” he said.

Associate Professor at the Wits School of Governance, Ivor Sarakinsky, said it appeared that there was not an oversupply of skills to take on the role of administrator.

“Hence when things in one municipality appear to be moving in the right direction, the administrator is moved to a more severe case.

“This is simply not optimal, and the right people need to be found to do the job and be in it for the long haul. There are no quick fixes in this environment,” he said.

Municipal spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha confirmed that a new administrator had been deployed.

Sithole declined to comment and directed questions to Cogta.

Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka said the work Sithole started would continue.

The Mercury