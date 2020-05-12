Msunduzi firefighters plea with council to reconsider placement

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Fearful and frustrated firefighters in Msunduzi have called on the municipality to reconsider stationing them outside homeless shelters, saying it was dangerous to their health. The firefighters, who asked not to be named, have been tasked to sit outside two of the city’s homeless shelters throughout the lockdown after those living in the shelter set their mattresses alight on several occasions. They said some homeless people, angry at not being allowed to return if they left the shelter, recently set their mattresses alight in protest. Firefighters were called to douse the flames but the municipality has since instructed fire services to keep a fire engine stationed outside the shelters continuously. However, the firefighters said it was unfair to expect them to remain in the fire truck for four hours at a time without ablution facilities, heating, shelter or seating.

“There are fire stations nearby where the homeless shelters have been set up. We can be at our stations and respond to any incidents at the shelters in a few minutes.

“Right now, we are not social distancing, as four firefighters are sitting in one fire engine.

“It’s freezing cold at night as winter is setting in and there are no ablution facilities. There’s no thought for us, we’re also human,” said one firefighter.

“To make matters worse, we aren’t screened when we get to work and we were only given two masks and a bottle of hand sanitiser at the start of the lockdown.

“We’re made to stand by at the homeless shelter where there are suspected cases of Covid-19 and there are no sanitisation facilities for us,” he said.

Another firefighter said the newly implemented standby outside homeless shelters impacted the operational services for the entire city.

He said while firefighters were forced to remain outside the shelters, some stations were forced to close, leaving parts of the city unguarded.

He said when a massive fire broke out at a house in Northdale, the fire engines from Oribi, on the other side of the city, had to respond.

“One of the fire trucks outside the shelter was also pulled from standby to attend to the fire.

“Then why not leave us at our stations and we can respond to more areas? Fire trucks can respond to the shelters if there’s a call,” he said.

The firefighters claimed that their work arrangement was “total and utter abuse” as they were a semi-military based operation and not allowed to strike.

“We have families and babies at home who are placed in danger because we can take the virus home to them.

“We aren’t screened or protected at all at the shelters or at the stations. We can’t risk our lives to perform our service daily and be treated pathetically,” they said.

Msunduzi Municipality said the decision to station firefighters outside the homeless shelters was taken due to the occupation classification and related risk at the shelter.

The buildings being used as shelters were not designed for hostel-type occupation, so there was a high risk and fire services needed to be on standby there, said municipal spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha.

She said firefighters had been issued with the necessary personal protective equipment, however, “there’s a national shortage of some equipment so procuring it on a continuous basis is a challenge”.

Mafumbatha said overtime was employed “as and when required” in terms of the minimum manning requirements of the unit, but gave the assurance that no staff member’s salary or shift-related benefits had been affected as a result of the Covid-19 implementation plans.

The Mercury