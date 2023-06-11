Msunduzi Municipality accused of destroying street traders’ structures without warning

Durban - Street vendors operating in the Pietermaritzburg CBD have accused Msunduzi Municipality of demolishing their trading structures last week without warning. One of the vendors, Thabsile Makhathini, who has been trading at Market Square for over two years, said she was shocked when she found her shelter damaged as she arrived to trade on Friday morning.

“Normally, when there are going to be major events to be hosted by the City, authorities usually warn us in advance so that we can remove our belongings,” she said on Sunday. Makhathini, who sells ready-made meals of pap and meat, said the trading shelter she had been using had been damaged beyond repair. “It was as if someone was using a sharp object and just wanted to cut my shelter into pieces,” she said.

Makhathini described the incident as a setback to her operation. Msunduzi City Manager Lulamile Mapholoba said they were looking into the incident, and hoping for a long term solution with the street traders. He said while there may have been short notice before the demolition of structures, the city had acted within the law.