Picture: African News Agency(ANA) Archives Durban - In an attempt to eradicate corruption within its ranks, Msunduzi Municipality has taken disciplinary action against several officials implicated in the abuse of overtime, theft and absenteeism. Three officials from different departments have either been sacked or have resigned, while several others were either suspended or are going through disciplinary processes. According to a report on the progress of consequence management tabled at one of the committee meetings last month, officials received their marching orders for being implicated in the unauthorised use of overtime, theft, unauthorised leave and absenteeism. The report has yet to be presented before members of the executive committee and full council. It looked at the disciplinary processes between July last year and January this year. Several councillors who were part of that meeting confirmed the discussions.

The report showed that in the corporate services department, one employee had been dismissed, one had received a final warning and was placed on suspension without pay. Another employee in the same department was suspended, and yet another is going through a disciplinary inquiry.

In the finance unit, one employee was dismissed, five were on suspension, 11 were on final written warnings and on suspension without pay, and another two were going through disciplinary inquiries.

In the community services unit, one employee had resigned with immediate effect, three were facing disciplinary inquiries and 14 had been placed on suspension.

DA councillor Sibongiseni Majola said while they appreciated action, as it was a sign of consequence management, they were concerned about the slow pace.

ACDP councillor Rienus Niemand welcomed the clean-up campaign as a watershed moment in the turnaround of the municipality.

“While by no means comprehensive enough, it signifies a willingness by the municipal manager and administrator to implement consequence management that will in turn send a signal to perpetrators and the public alike that action is being taken,” he said.

Municipal spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha refused to comment, saying issues of suspension were matters between employer and employee.

Last year, the municipality disciplined several senior officials for various acts of misconduct. The contract of then municipal manager Sizwe Hadebe was terminated after he was implicated in myriad scandals, including reserving council jobs for friends.

It fired head of community services Boniwe Zulu last year after she was implicated in overpaying a security company employed by the municipality by millions of rand, and suspended several senior officials.

