Msunduzi Municipality hosts a dialogue with religious leaders

Durban - Religious leaders in Pietermaritzburg have welcomed the engagement with Msunduzi Municipality leadership on Tuesday. This comes after Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla held a meeting with them to discuss issues facing the city, including lawlessness, drug abuse, homelessness and economic issues.

The engagement had leaders from different religious backgrounds in Pietermaritzburg. Thebolla said the purpose was to discuss the role religion and spirituality can play in overcoming the challenges facing the city. The mayor urged all those involved in the engagement to commit themselves in creating better communities.

“I want us to realise that we are responsible and should be accountable for the lives of our children and the youth at large. Let us begin in our homes and raise our kids accordingly and this will further create a city where young people lead a better life,” he said. Pastor Angie Zuma from the KZN Women’s Forum said the engagement had given them an opportunity to address issues faced in the city. “We are not only looking into issues faced in the church but in society, so we ensure that the city goes back to its original form,” she said

The pastor added that they made their suggestions, which the municipality said it would implement into rebuilding the city. Other matters highlighted were the need to have clean toilets, and to support street vendors to find ways to help them play their part in keeping the city clean. Thembinkosi Ntshangase, secretary of the KZN Interfaith Forum, described the engagement as one of the best dialogues the city has ever hosted,.