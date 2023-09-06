Msunduzi Municipality warns public over illegal selling of municipal land

Durban - Msunduzi Municipality has cautioned members of the public against individuals selling land that belongs to the municipality, labelling this as a criminal offence that will be dealt with decisively. On Wednesday, City Manager Lulamile Mapholoba said that they had been alerted about individuals who have been attempting to solicit payments from the public for the sale of municipal-owned sites.

He added that the sites are earmarked for future residential purposes, and insisted that the municipality had no intention of selling the sites. “The Msunduzi Municipality would like to warn the public and further distance itself from any land sale that does not follow the prescribed land disposal process,” said the city manager. In addition to this, Mapholoba warned of tough action from the municipality if such individuals were caught. “The Msunduzi Municipality strongly condemns such illegal acts of fraud, and any perpetrators found will be met with the full might of the law. Therefore, the general public is advised to enquire with the municipality regarding any future land disposals,” the city manager said.