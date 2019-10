Msunduzi substation explosion raises concerns









A fire and an explosion at the Msunduzi Municipality’s two electricity substations this week has raised concerns about the safety of workers. Picture: Pixabay Durban - A fire and an explosion at the Msunduzi Municipality’s two electricity substations this week has raised concerns about the safety of workers. Ageing infrastructure has been cited as a contributor to the fire. A source in the municipality said it was a miracle that no workers had been injured. The West Street substation in the PMB CBD caught fire, and on the same day, an explosion rocked the Retief Street substation. The source said it was believed that the cause of the explosion at the Retief substation was ageing infrastructure.

The West Street substation, which supplies electricity to large parts of the CBD, was vandalised last week.

The vandalism was believed to be the work of a syndicate targeting municipal infrastructure as part of an intimidation campaign.

A source in the municipality said the fire at the West Street substation was likely due to an electrical fault and not sabotage.

The Retief Street substation was damaged extensively by an explosion.

“This is the risk that we are exposed to as we enter our substations. It is attributed to ageing infrastructure. The explosion was captured by the cameras inside the substation,” said the source.

Municipal spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha said the fire in West Street was caused by a fault in the substation which has since been cleared and the fire was extinguished.

Mafumbatha said the explosion at the Retief Street substation was due to a cable fault.

She did not respond to the allegation that the fire and explosion was due to the ageing infrastructure.

The Mercury