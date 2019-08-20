Durban - Cellphone service provider MTN has been forced to cough up more than R30million for damages and to beef up security following the rampant theft of cellphone tower batteries. Seven incidents of theft and vandalism to cellphone towers belonging to MTN have occurred in KwaZulu-Natal since the beginning of August.

Nationally, 727 incidents have been reported.

The general manager of network operations for MTN, Ernest Paul, said the theft of cellphone tower batteries was common in Hlabisa, the Midlands, Richards Bay, Eshowe, Mfekayi and Mtamvuna.

“In order to gain access to the batteries, the criminals must first break the fence or walls. This is where the vandalism happens,” said Paul.

Paul believes that the batteries are being taken to neighbouring countries.

“We have intelligence and surveillance telling us that our batteries are available across the border in countries such as Zimbabwe,” he said.

He said the industry was under huge pressure nationally, as the cost of replacing the batteries would eventually have to be passed on to the consumer.

“These costs to date have been incurred by the network operators, but may need to be passed on to the consumer if the mounting theft continues.”

Paul said that it was a national problem.

“People need to realise that they may experience no service at some point if this continues, as the loss of services and network quality can range from a 2-5km radius to 15km on some sites and can affect 5000 to 20000 people at any given time.”

Yusuf Abramjee, an anti-crime activist, called on the government to act decisively.

“We need the police to make this a special project and stop this. The networks are being sabotaged,” he said.

“It appears syndicates are at work. Once stolen, these batteries are being resold. It’s costing the industry millions of rand and is also causing disruptions.

“We have evidence that many of these batteries are being openly sold in countries such as Zimbabwe.”

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said the police were working with various service providers to curb the theft, and meetings with all role-players were being held to find solutions to minimise the theft.

The Mercury