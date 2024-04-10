An eThekwini Metro cop, accused of stabbing his girlfriend, a fellow Metro cop, to death last week, made a brief appearance at the Durban Magistrate’s court on Tuesday where he stated his intention to apply for legal aid. Sizwe Ngema, 27, allegedly stabbed his girlfriend, Bianca Yolanda Khuzwayo, 23, and took a video showing the final moments of her death.

The video was shared on social media. Presiding magistrate Scelo Zuma raised concern that Ngema’s lawyer was not the one listed to represent him. After standing the matter down, Ngema confirmed that he wanted to apply for legal aid. A decision on legal aid is expected on Thursday. The magistrate adjourned the matter to April 15.

Outside court Khuzwayo’s family said they were still battling to come to terms with her tragic death. Khuzwayo’s funeral was held on Saturday. Mpume Khuzwayo, Khuzwayo’s aunt, said the family had been devastated by her death. “I don't see the reason why we should keep going up and down in courts because all the evidence is there.”

Khuzwayo added that Ngema personally released the evidence to the world referring to the video. “He did this when he posted the video showing the last moments of Yolanda. I don't understand what will be said during the trial because there is no other evidence needed; he personally gave it all out. We will see how everything unfolds because law has its own way of doing things.” Outside the court, members of anti gender-based violence organisations protested against Ngema being granted bail.

A member from the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development also attended the court proceedings. Last week KZN Social Development MEC, Nonhlanhla Khoza, extended her condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and colleagues. “No one should ever fear for their safety, particularly at the hands of those pledged to protect and serve.“