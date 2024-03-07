Murder accused in AKA and Tibz case face additional charges of money laundering

More charges have been added against the five men accused of the February 2023 murders of Kiernan Jarryd “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane. The five made a second brief court appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where two charges of money laundering were added.

Forbes and Motsoane were shot dead outside the Wish restaurant in Florida Road in Durban. The accused are Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36, and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande, 29. Apart from the money laundering charges, they are facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder (Forbes), murder (Motsoane), unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and five counts of attempted murder.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Wednesday’s appearance was for the verification of certain aspects in preparation for the bail applications. Ramkisson-Kara said the extradition matter of the two other suspects was being attended in eSwatini. “There will be no further comments on the matter.

“The Extradition Act provides the time limits, processes and procedures and the NPA will be acting accordingly,” Ramkisson-Kara said. “We are attending to the same.” It has been reported that brothers Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande were arrested eSwatini in connection with the murders and will have to be extradited to face the charges in South Africa. They made an appearance in the Manzini Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday and are expected back in court on March 12. Ramkisson-Kara said the dates set down for the bail application for the five accused are as follows: March 14, 18, 19 and 27, 2024.

“The matter was remanded to 14 March 2024 for bail applications and the accused will remain in custody in the interim.” Speaking after Wednesday’s court appearance, attorney Yolanda Gielink, who is representing Myeza, questioned the money laundering charges.

"I can't see how this charge is going to stick. The State is just racking up charges and I feel that there may be more charges coming. "Sometimes there can be 10 charges at the bail hearing and that can decrease drastically before the trial starts," Gielink said.