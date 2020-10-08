Murdered teen’s family shocked that pictures of her dead body are being shared on social media

Durban - A RELATIVE of one of the two teenagers who were killed and dumped in KwaMashu last week, said the family were horrified when they learnt that pictures of her body had been circulating on social media. The two teenagers sustained gunshot wounds to the head and their bodies were dumped near the Poly Clinic on Sigede Road. KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker confirmed yesterday that the police had made progress in confirming the identities of the two women. Naicker said the two deceased had been identified as Erin King, an 18-year-old from Newlands East, Durban, and Xolisile Mdletshe, a 15-yearold from KwaMashu. He said the investigations were ongoing and urged those with information to contact the police.

Xolisile’s aunt Philile Ndlovu said they found out on Tuesday that the pictures on social media were that of her niece.

Speaking to The Mercury yesterday, Ndlovu said the last time they saw the teen was on September 25 when she told her family was she going to visit her best friend in Newlands East.

“When we saw pictures of two women found in the bush, I personally thought it wasn’t her and all along I thought she was fine.

“I was so shocked when the police came here with her pictures and I realised that it was her,” she said.

King’s family could not be reached for comment yesterday.

Meanwhile, bodies of a mother and daughter were found next to the uMngeni River in KwaDabeka, near Pinetown on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed the incident, saying the victims were reported missing at the Newlands East police station on Monday.

“They have been identified by family members as Smangele Smamane, 41, and Sibonga Mthembu, 13.

Charges of murder have been opened at Newlands East police station for investigation,” she said.

Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said the pattern of violence and abuse directed at women and children was of concern.

“We call on all citizens to stand shoulder to shoulder to curtail the scourge of gender-based violence, murder and rape of women and children.”

