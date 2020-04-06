Muslim groups plead with President to relax regulations for daily prayers

Durban - A group of theologians, representing 20 mosques and thousands of worshippers in South Africa, is expected to approach the courts this week to challenge the national lockdown regulations prohibiting large groups of Muslims from attending daily prayers. The Mujlisul Ulama of South Africa and Jamiatul Ulama of South Africa, through their lawyer, have issued a letter to the Presidency, asking that the regulations be relaxed, as they had been for the taxi industry. On Thursday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced that taxis could run at 70% capacity, provided each passenger wore a mask and gloves. In the letter, the theologians pleaded their case by pledging to reduce the numbers of worshippers at each prayer session. They said they would ensure each worshipper wore a mask and gloves, was screened for a high temperature and that their travel history would be checked before being allowed inside the mosque.

The group also mentioned the high standard of hygiene the Islamic religion demands.

“In preparing for the daily prayers, Muslims are required at minimum to perform ritual ablutions with water in which the hands, face, arms and feet are thoroughly washed.”

Attorney Zehir Omar, who is representing applicants in this matter, said they were preparing court papers and hoped the Pretoria High Court would hear the matter as early as this week.

The applicants are the Society of the Protection of our Constitution and the Jamiatul Ulama of South Africa.

On Saturday, Omar sent a letter to the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Nkosozana Dlamini Zuma, and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

It read that their efforts were supported by at least 10 other South African Muslim organisations, which included several thousand worshippers at mosques located in Port Elizabeth, King William’s Town, Tembeni Township, Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, De Deur, Meyerton and other places in the country.

The letter stated that the clients were “heartened” by the government’s decision to review the recent lockdown regulations for the taxi industry.

It said the lockdown regulations preventing Muslim citizens from performing obligatory prayers in the mosques had created “spiritual depression” in Muslims.

“Relative to the taxi industry, grocery stores and spaza shops, the danger of the spread of the virus via mosques is practically nil. Taxis and grocery stores are crowded. The measure of social distancing cannot be observed in taxis,” the letter said.

Omar said he found there was no doubt that the regulations made in terms of the Disaster Management Act of 2002 infringed on the rights to freedom of movement and of every person to freely practise his or her religion.

“The lockdown has deprived Muslims of such worship, which is absolutely essential in terms of the Islamic religion. On behalf of our clients, we therefore appeal to you to consider accommodating the constitutional rights of Muslim citizens in the lockdown regulations.

“Our clients’ appeal is for the government to understand that just as physical food is essential for the survival of ­people, so too is spiritual food (worship) essential for our spiritual survival,” read the letter.

Omar told The Mercury that the government was acting unconstitutionally, as it had not declared a state of emergency that would have allowed it to restrict freedom of movement.

“We believe the motive for not declaring a state of emergency was to prevent the UN from sending their human rights committee to oversee the government’s actions.”

However, there have been opposing views in the Muslim community, with some saying that prayer at home should be continued.

The secretary-general for the Jamiatul Ulama of South Africa, Ebrahim Bham, clarified that there were two different theological organisations under the same name, which was currently the subject of a legal battle

Bham said that the theological formation he represented was not the grouping cited in the letter to the president.

He said that inasmuch as they would like congregations to immediately return before Ramadaan, the Jamiatul Ulama South Africa (formerly Jamiatul Ulama Transvaal), reiterated the call of suspension of congregations during the national lockdown period.

“Let us play our part in not compromising the objectives of the lockdown, so that we do not create circumstances that would warrant its extension beyond the current 21-day period,” he said.

The chairperson of the Grey Street mosque in Durban, AV Mohamed, said that as the largest mosque in the southern hemisphere, they also did not support the call to reconvene prayers at mosques.

“This virus can only be contained with social distancing.

“The Soofie Mosque and the Muslim Judicial Council are not cited in this application, yet they represent the biggest Muslim following. We are saying that nothing stops you from praying in your house.”

