DURBAN - Getting an education was not easy for Bachelor of Nursing Science graduate Nhlakanipho Mhlonishwa Buthelezi. Buthelezi, who graduated at the University of Zululand (UniZulu) on Friday, obtained distinctions, quite an accomplishment for a boy from humble beginnings.

Born in Nquthu, KwaZulu-Natal, Buthelezi had to cross a river every day to get to school and had dreams of becoming a medical doctor. However, he wasn’t able to meet the requirements, and after high school, he took a job repairing tyres.

“I come from a disadvantaged family where nobody is working. I am a product of pension grants,” he said.

Despite the hardships, the 23-year-old was determined, and after working for almost a year, his aunt advised him to apply to study nursing at UniZulu.

“Life was not easy in first year because I was living far from university. I had to leave the room I was renting by 5.30am to catch the nurses’ bus, which left at 6am. I was getting R700 per month - R400 for rent and R300 for groceries. This was my mother’s whole salary. I would visit relatives on weekends so my groceries would last me for the whole month,” Buthelezi recalled.

Even though he faced these challenges, Buthelezi was determined to excel, and at university he formed a study group with two other classmates. They all obtained their degrees with distinctions.

Buthelezi said he now plans to enrol at medical school as he meets the requirements.

Being the first to graduate in his family, he wants to motivate his siblings, while also making his mother and grandmother, who are his heroines, proud.

