New MPL for the DA in KZN legislature

Durban – Former eThekwini councillor Sthembiso Ngema has been introduced as the new DA) member of provincial legislature (MPL) in KZN during the sitting on Thursday. Ngema, who is DA KZN deputy leader, replaces Hlanganani Gumbi who resigned recently to further his studies.

DA MPL and chief whip Imran Keeka expressed the party’s delight at having Ngema in the legislature. “The DA is delighted to welcome Sthembiso to its 11-member caucus team. He has proved that he is a rising star within the party after being elected deputy leader earlier this year,” said Keeka. The chief whip noted how Ngema excelled in his roles within eThekwini council, including in the ethics committee, human settlement and infrastructure committee, local labour forum, the Community Emergency Services and Community Safety and Security committees.

He added that such experience will come in handy in his new role. “We have no doubt that as a son of our province, he will make an extremely valuable contribution to our team, particularly in his new role as DA KZN spokesperson on agriculture and rural development,” Keeka continued. He expressed the DA caucus’s commitment to work with Ngema in order to bring hope to KZN’s people in 2024.