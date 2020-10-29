New patrol boat leaves Durban for test

Durban - The new MN Centurion patrol boat, manufactured in South Africa, arrived in Durban this week and will undergo its first open water speed test on Thursday. Clinton Wyness, a photographer from Wyness Distributors, said the patrol boat will be sailing from Durban to Cape Town. Wyness said the company, which manufactures products for land, air and sea, had only been able to test the boat on a dam near Centurion, where the company is based. “This will be a fantastic feat for the little patrol boat,” he said. Wyness said after the test, the patrol boat may be sailed back to Durban.

“The patrol boat will be going to the big weapons show in Dubai early next year, where it will be on display,” he said.

Wyness described the boat as small and stealthy, and could be used for patrolling offshore oil rigs, harbours and for anti-terrorism among other things. “It’s very stealthy because it is very small and difficult for others to pick it up on the radar,” he said.

The boat also has a modified browning machine gun mounted on top of the bridge, he said.

Wyness added that the boat also has a radar on top of the mast, as well as a Flir infrared camera which makes it possible to see at night.

“The boat is a South African product that will be marketed internationally,” he said.

The Mercury