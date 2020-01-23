Newcastle mayor calls for calm amid violent protests









Newcastle residents barricaded roads with tyres and looted shops in Osizweni and Madadeni townships over service delivery. Pictures Supplied. Durban - Newcastle mayor, Ntuthuko Mahlaba, has condemned the acts of violence that has plagued the KwaZulu-Natal town over the last two days.

He further urged residents to be calm while they continue to seem amicable solutions to the issues raised. Residents in Osizweni Township, Mdadeni, Kwa-Mathukuza went rampage and blocked all roads leading to the Newcastle CBD. They called for the mayor to be removed and also demanded that the national government to intervene. According to the residence, the municipality is failing dismally to provide service delivery and also they are short-staffed. The municipality says they note the ‘voice note’ circulating on social media which implicate individuals suspected of galvanising support to illegally oust the sitting mayor.

It was further claimed that those who would support the protest would be given jobs and alcohol.

"We cannot allow our people to be used for cheap political stunts by individuals who have no interest in the well-being of our residents. It is worrying that these individuals are prepared to go as far as destroying infrastructure, which will cost taxpayers more money to repair once the commotion subsides,” Mahlaba.

He further said that law enforcement agencies have been deployed to deal with the protest outrage while incidents of looting are being reported in the township.

“Furthermore, we make a clarion call to residents to assess and critically scrutinize movements that selfishly serve the interests of individuals instead of the general populace of Newcastle. We trust that our residents will make informed decisions,” he said.

