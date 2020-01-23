Durban - Newcastle mayor, Ntuthuko Mahlaba, has condemned the acts of violence that has plagued the KwaZulu-Natal town over the last two days.
He further urged residents to be calm while they continue to seem amicable solutions to the issues raised.
Residents in Osizweni Township, Mdadeni, Kwa-Mathukuza went rampage and blocked all roads leading to the Newcastle CBD.
They called for the mayor to be removed and also demanded that the national government to intervene.
According to the residence, the municipality is failing dismally to provide service delivery and also they are short-staffed.
The municipality says they note the ‘voice note’ circulating on social media which implicate individuals suspected of galvanising support to illegally oust the sitting mayor.