Newcastle mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba condemns looting and destruction in KZN

DURBAN - NEWCASTLE Municipality in the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal said shops were looted in Osizweni, Blaawbosch, Theku Plaza, Madadeni and Mdozo. Mahlaba said some of the shops were already experiencing a shortage of supplies due to this ongoing volatile situation that has gripped the province.

He said they were now trying to find a solution to their plight, as some might consider closing their businesses. Mahlaba said: “Our priority is to save the hundreds of jobs which would most likely be lost. Many of their staff are now at home, with little prospect of returning to work. Sadly, regional suppliers have also been affected, including logistics companies.” Factories and other companies were also not spared in Newcastle, which is said to have one of the largest textile industries in the province.

Mahlaba warned communities that after looting and ransacking shops, they would pay the price, and the adverse effects would be felt for a very long time. He said the stealing of goods from businesses would affect workers, the community and the town’s economy. “Soon, there will be very few shops to buy goods, and as a result, there will be no jobs for the people. Once a shop has been looted, business owners suffer a financial loss and, in some instances, never recover from the loss.