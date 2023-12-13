Newcastle Municipality says torching of trucks not related to protests

The Newcastle Municipality said the torching of trucks on the N11 near the Amajuba Pass, in northern KZN, on Monday was not related to any protests. “We understand that there were reports that the torching of the trucks were linked to service delivery protests. However, we have spoken to our chief traffic official and he confirmed that it's not related to any protest,” said Mthandeni Myende, the municipality’s acting director of communications and customer relations.

He said the official confirmed that four trucks had been set alight, not six, as stated in earlier reports. Myende said the motive behind the arson attack was unknown. “The matter is being investigated by police and all information regarding the cause of the incident will be released by police. If the incident was related to service delivery protests, the municipality would have had to intervene but since it is a criminal matter police will be investigating further.” “The Mercury” reported on Tuesday that police had opened cases of malicious damage to property, damage to infrastructure and intimidation.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said at least six suspects, who reportedly concealed their faces with balaclavas, had allegedly forced one driver out of his truck before breaking the window and setting the vehicle alight. He said three more trucks were torched. “It is suspected that the community members who have been protesting for water and electricity in the area could be behind the incident, although the ongoing ATDF (All Truck Drivers Foundation) related activities could not be ruled out. Investigations into the matter are under way.” The ATDF declined to comment on the incident.