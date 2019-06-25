File image: IOL

Durban- Newcastle Municipality is the latest local government body in Kwa­Zulu-Natal facing financial hardship and owes about R200 million to Eskom. It joined about six other municipalities in the province that are heavily in debt with the power utility.

Electricity supply to th Mpofana (Mooi River) Municipality is in danger of being turned off because of non-payment. It allegedly owes around R120m and has dishonoured payment arrangements several times.

An emergency meeting was held earlier this month with Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs officials and Eskom to prevent Eskom-imposed power cuts in Mpofana.

Eskom has previously said it doesn’t comment on matters affecting its clients.

The Newcastle Municipality is also saddled with huge debt and urgent intervention is required to prevent it being placed under administration, according to parties in the council.

DA councillor Bebsie Cronje said that Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka should intervene as the municipality was being run like “a spaza shop and is on the verge of financial collapse”.

“As we speak Newcastle Municipality sits with debt in excess of R200m with Eskom and in less than 10 years the books have moved from R700m in savings to R400m in debt,” he said.

It’s an established fact that the financial standing of the municipality remains in the red. This situation remains untenable for the proper running of the town.

“Residents of Newcastle remain the victims of a self-serving, corrupt government that has no interest in bringing about much-needed change in their lives,” he said.

He added that service delivery was being stifled and there was no turn­around strategy from the ANC, which runs the council.

IFP councillor Bhekumndeni Ndima said the situation was bad and the municipality was in serious danger of being placed under administration.

“The figures being stated are true, we’re quite concerned as there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel and the situation is getting worse.

“We owe millions to Eskom and it seems we aren’t even paying the principal debt, but rather servicing the interest at the moment. With the debt this big, the interest is also very high, sometimes we default and the debt therefore just keeps growing.”

He added: “We have serious issues from some of our residents; many want to access the services for free, claiming they are indigent and yet some are employed as teachers.”

Newcastle Municipality spokesperson Dr Dumisani Thabethe said: “It’s true we do owe Eskom that amount. All I can say is that we had an arrangement with Eskom to pay, but we defaulted and the debt just increased dramatically.”

The Mercury