Community members stoned the Quantum taxi that ploughed into three teenage schoolgirls on Wednesday. The residents took to the streets to demand speed humps and improved road safety in the area. Photo by Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

DURBAN - The taxi driver implicated in a horrific crash that claimed the lives of three high school pupils this week, made a brief appearance in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court yesterday. Dressed in a navy blue and striped golf shirt and navy blue shorts, Siboniso Bethell Zwane is facing three counts of culpable homicide.

He also faces a charge of reckless and negligent driving or an alternate charge of inconsiderate driving.

Zwane, 32, asked that his photograph not be printed in the media as he feared for his safety and that of his children and family. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said the matter had been adjourned for further investigation.

The accused was expected to make his formal bail application at his next appearance on March 13.

The families of the pupils declined to speak to the media.

On Wednesday, Zwane allegedly ignored a red traffic light at the Dumisani Makhaye Drive intersection, which borders KwaMashu and Newlands East, and hit four girls from the Newlands East Secondary School.

Three of the pupils died at the scene, while the fourth is in a stable condition in hospital.

Ethekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has promised to ensure that speed humps are installed on the road.

“I will take it upon myself that the process of installing speed humps in the area is expedited,” Gumede said.

She urged motorists to be cautious and to obey the rules of the road.

“Most of the accidents are as a result of motorists being reckless.

“We have got incidents where some drive with speed, endangering the lives of other road users.

“We have, on numerous occasions as leaders, called for motorists to drive safely but some decide not to listen,” Gumede said.

THE MERCURY