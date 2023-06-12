NFP mourns the passing of former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker

Durban – The National Freedom Party said they are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker who was one of Africa's most esteemed football coaches. The party said on Monday that Barker successfully guided South Africa to the African Cup of Nations title in 1996

Leader of the NFP in Parliament, Ahmed Munzoor Shaik Emam said that the party joins the nation in mourning the loss of Barker and extends its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all those affected by his death. “Clive Barker's remarkable achievements and unwavering dedication to the sport of football has left an indelible mark on South Africa and the African continent as a whole. His infectious enthusiasm and unparalleled coaching abilities has made him an icon in the world of football, inspiring generations of players and fans alike.” Shaik Emam added that Clive Barker's achievements and unwavering dedication to the sport of football has left an indelible mark on South Africa and the African continent as a whole.

“As one of the greatest coaches South Africa has ever produced, Barker stands out, as he led Bafana Bafana, to triumph in the Africa Cup of Nations and guided them to the World Cup in France.” He said Barker's invaluable contributions to the growth of football in South Africa played a vital role in fostering national unity during the formative years of our democracy. “His impact extends beyond the football field. He was a symbol of hope and a source of inspiration, showcasing the transformative power of sports in bringing people together and transcending social boundaries. Today, as we mourn the loss of Clive Barker, the National Freedom Party pays tribute to his exceptional life and career.”