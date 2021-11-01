NFP’s Canaan Mdletshe describes traumatic attack outside Ulundi voting station in front of his family

DURBAN - NFP secretary general Canaan Mdletshe said he was still in shock that he was assaulted on Sunday after what he said was a successful campaign in the community of Ulundi, in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Mdletshe, who has opened a case of assault, said he was disappointed and shocked how people in some areas were exhibiting intolerance for other parties’ democratic right to campaign.

Speaking to The Mercury yesterday (Monday), Mdletshe said he was travelling with his family when things suddenly turned sour, as they were leaving the Nsukazi ward 6 voting station. “I was driving away after a successful campaign when I noticed someone asking me to stop. It was an NFP supporter who was asking me for a branded T-shirt and mask for voting day, so I obliged. “While we were talking a man approached us, grabbed the T-shirt and started to rip it up and told me that we had no right to campaign there. When I asked him why we were not allowed to campaign I realised that we were now surrounded by at least six people.

“As I was asking for calm someone started punching me and throwing things and they started hitting the vehicle with sticks and other things,” said Mdletshe. The NFP representative said he alerted police of the incident and was advised to open a case of assault. “I cannot believe that after 27 years people are still doing this, what was even more humiliating is that this was done in front of my wife and small children.

“But the most embarrassing part is some women close by were ululating as if they approved of what was being done to me and my family,” said Mdletshe. He said another person had even asked for him to be necklaced and started preparing a burning tyre. “It is unacceptable that there are areas where political parties are not allowed to campaign. I am just grateful that at least one suspect has already been taken in for questioning,” said Mdletshe.