Ngidi: Black Lives Matter

Durban - Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi says he was “emotional” watching the West Indies players raise their black-gloved hands prior to the start of the first Test against England at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday. The Windies’ actions were part of a greater collective that also saw the England team, plus both teams’ entire support staff and the two on-field umpires, take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before the first Test since the enforced break due to Covid-19. Ngidi, though, finds himself at the centre of a social media storm after former Proteas Pat Symcox, Rudi Steyn and Boeta Dippenaar criticised the 24-year-old for wanting to involve the entire Proteas team in the Black Lives Movement (BLM) in an earlier statement. Ngidi has, however, remained steadfast in his beliefs and feels even more “inspired” after witnessing the happenings in Southampton. “It is beautiful to see every sporting code showing their support to the Black Lives Matter movement. I saw the West Indies had black gloves on. That’s them taking a stand about what’s happening and been happening,” Ngidi said yesterday in a live interview with Cricketfanaticsmag.com.

“It makes you emotional. It has been a very rough year. People are finally speaking out and it means a lot just to see the cricketing world step in, it’s inspiring. There have, of course, been a lot of other things that have been inspiring, but especially as the sporting code that I am part of, it was nice to see everyone come together to support each other.”

Ngidi’s rise to the Proteas team is an inspirational new South Africa tale. The recently crowned Proteas T20 and ODI Player of the Year’s parents were both cleaners at Kloof Junior Primary School before his father’s death in 2018 shortly after Ngidi’s Test debut.

Ngidi realises he is part of the fortunate minority to have received a scholarship to the prestigious Hilton College in Pietermaritzburg that enabled him to fulfil his potential. He therefore hopes that the current spotlight on equality will be able to help others in the future.

“Life is hard, lots of people encounter challenges, and you will not understand fully until you’ve actually been in their shoes. Don’t ever let anyone look down on you because you are in a different situation to them. I don’t believe that there is any one human who is better than another. I do believe we all have our own talents and we can achieve in regards to what we want to achieve,” he said.

“I don’t believe we should compare ourselves to others because certain people are afforded opportunities others never get. Life is different for all of us. Don’t ever judge a book by its cover. It’s been a rough 2020 for everyone. Let’s be sympathetic. Let’s help where we can. Just lend a helping hand where you can. My mom always says the hand that gives is the hand that receives.”

With the Proteas currently training in isolation, Ngidi said this week that it had been difficult to discuss the Black Lives Matter movement, but that once together, the team would no doubt address the issue.

A journalist had asked Ngidi at a press conference earlier this week whether the campaign would grow and fans might see players or “the whole team taking the knee during the national anthem”.

Ngidi responded saying that it was definitely something the team would discuss once they could meet in person.

“We have spoken about it and everyone is well aware of what’s going on. It’s a difficult one because I feel we are not together so it’s hard to discuss, but I definitely think once we get back to playing that it’s something we have to address as a team, and as a nation as well. We have a past that is also very difficult in terms of racial discrimination,” Ngidi said.

Steyn, Symcox and Dippenaar took to social media to confront Ngidi about his comments, believing Ngidi would be better off discussing the recent increase in farm murders.

Steyn posted: “I believe the Proteas should make a stand against racism, but if they stand up for ‘black lives matter’ while ignoring the way white farmers are daily being ‘slaughtered’ like animals, they have lost my vote.”

His post provoked scores of comments, several from former cricketers who agreed with him.

“I am afraid to say ‘Black Lives Matter’ has become nothing more than a leftist political movement. I would suggest Lungi Ngidi listens a bit more to the likes of Thomas Sowell, Larry Elder, Walter Williams and Milton Friedman. All lives matter. If you want me to stand shoulder to shoulder with you Lungi then stand shoulder to shoulder with me regarding farm attacks,” Dippenaar commented on Steyn’s Facebook post.

Symcox stretched it further to the crisis affecting Cricket South Africa (CSA).

“What nonsense is this. He must take his own stand if he wishes. Stop trying to get the Proteas involved in his belief. Besides the fact that right now Cricket South Africa should be closed down. A proper dog and pony show with cricket being dragged through the mud daily. Buy popcorn and watch,” he said.

“Now when Ngidi has his next meal perhaps he should rather consider supporting the farmers of South Africa who are under pressure right now. A cause worth supporting.”

The Twitter account @BlaqsInCricket then posted these comments on Twitter with the remark: “Stay strong Lungi Ngidi and stand firm by your beliefs. Many of the current and former South African cricket players will show their true colours one by one.”

Yesterday Dippenaar said he did not mind standing against racism but #BlackLivesMatter appeared to be a movement that wanted to demolish capitalism and abolish the police.

He said when Collins Khosa was killed in South Africa during lockdown, “nobody blinked an eye”.

“If you don’t agree with the left you are racist. There is nothing I am saying that is not based on fact. The conclusion of that person not even knowing me is that I am a racist, is there any logic in that?

“We are in very dangerous territory when an organisation says that players should do this or that What happens to the person in that team who feels it’s not something to support, is that now racist?”

In an interview, Symcox said he agreed with Lungi’s stance but it could not be assumed that all players would have the same view. He said it was also important to stand up against the persecution of farmers because food security affected everyone.

“To put me in the context of racism is completely out of context. I know where I stand,” he said.

He said he believed every player should have a fair chance which was why he was developing 30 young black cricketers.

CSA director of cricket, Graeme Smith, when asked about the movement and CSA’s position at a press conference on Wednesday, said the association was “very aware of what’s going on around the world and of our role at CSA”.

“Lungi answered it very well when he said we are all in our own little pockets, and I think it’s important that in future we all come together and figure out how we can play our role in the BLM movement, how we can be effective in doing that,” Smith said.

“My belief in these things is that it’s important to have buy-in, and everyone invested in it as well, and I have no doubt that will be the case. But the discussion in each team environment and as CSA about how we handle it going forward is important,” he said.

“As far as our iconic men’s and women’s teams are concerned, there needs to be discussion. We need to figure out how we can be effective about it as well, authentic, and spread the messages that are meaningful to us as South Africans.”

International cricket commentator Natalie Germanos tweeted: “I am so saddened by what I am seeing. Some comments by former players and fans are really disturbing.

“Just because you support one cause doesn’t mean you have no feelings towards other injustices. I stand by Lungi Ngidi.”

Another Twitter post said: “When the likes of Mark Boucher joined the ‘Save the Rhinos’ cause it didn’t mean that they cared less about Lions & Elephants. They were never pressured to divert their attention to other causes.”

