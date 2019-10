Nine arrested as cops come under attack for responding to noise complaint in Ballito









INDEPENDENT NEWSPAPERS, SKYLER REID, INLSA Durban - Police officers were attacked and their vehicles damaged when they responded to a noise disturbance complaint at Shaka’s Head, Ballito, on Sunday morning. It is alleged that there was a wedding in the area and an after-party was held at the bridal couple’s home. Ward councillor at Shaka’s Head, Mlamli Ndlela, said residents had taken a decision in July 2019 for all parties to end by 10pm. The party on Sunday continued right into the early hours of the morning. Ndlela said when police tried to speak to the crowd about the noise levels they were attacked by people who appeared to be drunk.

He said police arrested some of the party goers and the crowd demanded that they be released.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said nine suspects aged between 18 and 27 were arrested after they were found in possession of stones and knives.

He said police officers responded to the incident, where a group of 100 people gathered at Shaka’s Head and were consuming alcohol and playing loud music.

“The owner of the house was approached and requested to lower the music. While the police officers were leaving, they were attacked by a group of people and police vehicles were also damaged in the process,” he said.

“Charges of malicious damage to property, obstructing police officers and assault on police officers are being investigated by detectives at Umhlali SAPS,” said Naicker.

He said that the suspects were due to appear in the Umhlali Magistrate’s Court.

