A community in Mariannhill will sleep easier after a gang of nine, who were allegedly terrorising residents, were killed in a shoot-out with police on Wednesday. This is according to the Mariannhill community policing forum.

Police said the nine suspects were part of a group of 11 who were all wanted for serious crimes. According to provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the suspects had illegally occupied the property where they lived. Three firearms were found in their possession and it was alleged that they were plotting a hit on someone, Netshiunda said.

“The suspects were also sought in connection with a case of rape, where they gang-raped a girl and made her mother watch the ordeal during a house robbery,” he said. He added that police were searching for the remaining two suspects. Chairperson of the Mariannhill Community Policing Forum, Dawood Chirwa, said residents in this area have been living in fear.

“There were arrests conducted before but there have been no convictions as the cases were still in court. “But those (suspects) were still terrorising the people. There was no peace and people were not enjoying their rights as citizens of this country,” said Chirwa. He was also a victim of crime in the area and had lost his sister and his son to crime, he said.

Ward councillor Reginald Cloete said high levels of crime had made the area a no-go zone. “I was speaking with members of the community, some of them are saying ‘at least now we are going to be able to sleep’ because they were getting attacked almost every day,” the councillor said. It had been difficult for the police to arrest the gangs as the residents were afraid to speak, he added.

“People are scared and living in fear because the suspects are known to them, some of them grew up in this area,” said Cloete. MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka, said the police were targeting crime hotspots. “Our intelligence-driven operations in targeted crime hotspots continue to make significant dents in crime syndicates operating in the province.

“We commend the dedication and bravery displayed by our law enforcement officers.” However, KwaZulu-Natal violence monitor, Mary de Haas, questioned the police’s handling of the matter. “The police are trigger happy. These deceased have not been charged and appeared in court, so what the police are saying is completely untested,” she said.