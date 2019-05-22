South Africa - Umzimkhulu - 26 March 2019 All the three accused Sbonelo Myeza, 39, Mbulelo Mbofana, 34, and unidentified male appears at the Umzimkhulu Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday. Each faced one count of murder and two of attempted murder of cllr Sindiso Magaqa. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

DURBAN - The family of slain Umzimkhulu ANC councillor Sindiso Magaqa are hopeful that those responsible for his murder will be held to account. The family expressed their joy after the three men accused of his murder, Sibonelo Myeza, Mbulelo Mpofana and Mxolisi Ncalane, were denied bail in the Umzimkhulu Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

They face charges of premeditated murder and attempted murder.

Magaqa died in hospital after suffering critical injuries in a shooting in 2017, while two other councillors, Jabulile Stela Msiya and Nontsikelelo Mafa, were injured in the shooting.

The court yesterday found that the men had failed to show exceptional circumstances that warranted their release on bail.

Harry Gwala District Municipality mayor Mluleki Ndobe and the Umzimkhulu municipal manager Zweliphansi Skhosana were also arrested in connection with the murder, but the charges against them were provisionally withdrawn because of insufficient evidence.

On the first day of his bail application, Myeza’s bid for freedom seemed doomed to fail as the State presented evidence that placed him at the scene of the crime and alleged it had evidence that showed he was central to the planning of the crime.

Lwazi Maqaqa, a relative and spokesperson for the family, said the family were pleased the men would remain in custody. “That the three men were denied bail is a sign that things are starting to happen. We are quite happy with the process and that the law is finally taking its course. I even called Magaqa’s mother, and she, too, was quite pleased,” said Lwazi.

He said the family hoped the cases against Ndobe and Skhosana would be revived.

“The charges against them were provisionally withdrawn; that does not mean that they do not have a case to answer.”

Anti-corruption activist Thabiso Zulu said he was cautiously jubilant that the three accused had been denied bail.

“The family is happy, and we as friends are also very happy with this judgment, this is a consolation following the absurd provisional withdrawal of charges against Ndobe and Skhosana.

“We are calling on advocate Shamila Batohi, the head of the National Prosecuting Authority, to urgently interrogate and review the withdrawal of the charges against the other two,” he said.

The matter was adjourned to May31.

