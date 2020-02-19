The Mobeni Heights Crematorium Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng

Durban - While the city has excitedly announced that work has begun at Mobeni Heights Crematorium for the installation of a brand new, state of the art cremator, there is no word on when the cremator will be ready for its first cremation. eThekwini Municipality spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela, said he did not have a date on when the machine would be ready, however he hoped it would be as soon as possible.

Mayisela said once installed, it will be put to the test to ensure that it is fit for its important purpose.

"The machine has been imported from the United States. It boasts modern technology that will see it electronically controlled and remotely monitored 24/7 through the ethernet. Technical assistance will always be available when the need arises. The Municipality will move with speed to ensure it earliest operation and sincerely apologises to the residents for the inconvenience caused. This was due to circumstances beyond its control," he said.

According to the municipality, the new cremator with an estimated value of R3.5 million, was manufactured in the US where a contract was awarded in an effort to replace the crematorium’s dysfunctional cremator.