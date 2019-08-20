Resident Sakhiseni Mthembu is pictured with the lion that was trapped and killed on Saturday.

Durban - Residents living near the Hluhluwe-­Imfolozi Park have urged the provincial government to intervene before animals that escape from the game reserve start killing people in the area. This comes after the rural community of Nongoma in Zululand killed a lion that had escaped from the game reserve, saying that the predators had wiped out their cattle.

A Ngolotshe resident in Nongoma said wild animals often escaped from the reserve, adding that it was not the first time the community had killed a lion.

“We need some sort of intervention from the provincial government because we’re afraid that one day these animals might kill a person,” he said.

He added that in 2011 he had bought a cow for R15000, but it had been killed by a lion.

“I tried to claim from Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, but they refused to pay the whole amount,” he added.

The chairperson of the local cattle owners’ association, Smirnoff Chonco, said that yesterday morning he got a call from the principal of Ngolotshe Primary School, complaining that pupils were afraid to go to school because of lions in the village.

“The fence of the game reserve is damaged and the community fears that someday these animals might attack a human,” said Chonco. Ward 11 councillor Nhlanhla Mthembu said the game reserve should be fenced to protect lives.

“It’s been more than three years since the fence was damaged, and for the past two months the lions have been killing our livestock,” said Mthembu.

Ngolotshe Primary School principal Duduzile Khambule said the community was so scared that parents were spending money on transport for their children even though they lived next to the school.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife spokesperson Musa Mntambo said the fencing would be replaced soon, adding that discussions with izinduna were ongoing.

“Those who were employed to clear the area where we will erect the fence started working today,” said Mntambo.

The director of animal welfare organisation Four Paws in South Africa, Fiona Miles, said that human-wildlife conflict could be avoided.

“It’s absolutely essential that all security and safety standards be put in place to ensure that human-wildlife conflict doesn’t take place.

“Regular fence line patrols and maintenance are vital, and the authorities need to work closely with the local community to set up early warning and appropriate response systems in order to avoid any loss of life, either human, livestock or wildlife,” she said.

