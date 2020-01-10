NPA distances itself from NDPP fake Twitter profile









National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), advocate Shamila Batohi, has distanced herself from a fake Twitter account opened in her name. Picture: Twitter Durban - National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), advocate Shamila Batohi, has distanced herself from a fake Twitter account opened in her name. The bogus account was opened last year after Batohi was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as the first female to head the NDPP. The account, @ShamilaBatohi, has more than 6000 followers and follows three pages that include the SAPS, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The NPA said they became aware of the account last year, and that Batohi was not on Twitter. National NPA spokesperson Bulelwa Makeke said impersonating a senior, high profile public official could be considered fraudulent activity. Makeke said that according to the account’s biography it was opened in August last year, and despite many attempts to report the fake account to Twitter, it was still active.

Good morning Twitter.



My mission is to be the most accessible NPA head. I want to serve South Africans with dignity.



If you have any questions regarding my work or legal issue that needs to be resolved use the hashtag #AskShamila and I will try to answer you immediately. — Advocate Shamila Batohi (@ShamilaBatohi) January 9, 2020

“They merely acknowledged receipt of the complaint. At another point, they asked us to submit proof of association (an official document or ID) that confirms that I have authority to declare the account fake, which I did. Still no action from Twitter Support,” she said.

Makeke added that Batohi was not the only high profile public official to be targeted.

She said early last year, Judge Raymond Zondo and Judge Sulet Potterill from Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s office were being impersonated on Twitter.

The fraudulent accounts have since been closed and cannot be accessed.

Makeke said it was not clear who was responsible.

