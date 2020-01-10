The bogus account was opened last year after Batohi was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa as the first female to head the NDPP.
The account, @ShamilaBatohi, has more than 6000 followers and follows three pages that include the SAPS, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
The NPA said they became aware of the account last year, and that Batohi was not on Twitter.
National NPA spokesperson Bulelwa Makeke said impersonating a senior, high profile public official could be considered fraudulent activity. Makeke said that according to the account’s biography it was opened in August last year, and despite many attempts to report the fake account to Twitter, it was still active.