NSC exam script marking gets underway in KZN









More than 9000 markers began marking thousands of scripts on Monday. They are supported by moderators and examination assistants. Picture: Pexels Durban - Marking of Grade 12 National Senior Certificate examinations officially began on Monday. According to spokesperson for the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal, Kwazi Mthethwa, 8342 markers, 1334 senior markers, 191 deputy chief markers, 1194 internal moderators and 74 chief markers have been appointed to ensure that marking goes ahead without a glitch. He said they are expected to wrap up soon and results will be released in due course. KZN Education MEC, Kwazi Mshengu, said all the appointed markers will be supported by 184 examination assistants. "There are 27 marking centres spread throughout the province.The process of marking that started today will conclude on 14 December. Capturing of marks will start on 4 December 2019 and will be completed on 29 December," he said. Mshengu said the markers were selected based on their experience and competence in the subject areas that they will be marking.

"We are confident that they are going discharge this very important national duty with surgical precision,” he said.

The MEC and the HoD will monitor some of the marking centres in the province and this monitoring will be communicated to the members of the media in due course.

The province will be in possession of all results by 3 January. The results will officially be released by Minister of Education, Angie Motshekga on 7 January while pupils will be able to collect their results from 8am on 8 January.

Mshengu will announce the results on January 8 in a ceremony at the Durban International Convention Centre

