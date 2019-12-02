Durban - Marking of Grade 12 National Senior Certificate examinations officially began on Monday.
According to spokesperson for the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal, Kwazi Mthethwa, 8342 markers, 1334 senior markers, 191 deputy chief markers, 1194 internal moderators and 74 chief markers have been appointed to ensure that marking goes ahead without a glitch. He said they are expected to wrap up soon and results will be released in due course.
KZN Education MEC, Kwazi Mshengu, said all the appointed markers will be supported by 184 examination assistants.
"There are 27 marking centres spread throughout the province.The process of marking that started today will conclude on 14 December. Capturing of marks will start on 4 December 2019 and will be completed on 29 December," he said.
Mshengu said the markers were selected based on their experience and competence in the subject areas that they will be marking.