Durban - The National Council of NSPCA's has expressed concern after only 675 of the 1548 pigeons returned to their loft after the South African Million Dollar Pigeon Race which took place earlier this month. NSPCA's Arno de Klerk said the environmental impact that this could have if surviving birds join South Africa’s growing feral population is also cause for concern – the pigeon is considered an invasive species with a rapid reproduction rate, this is a serious concern for the environment as well as the birds’ welfare.

He said 1548 pigeons were liberated in the early morning of February 1, 2020 in the Northern Cape and were expected to make their way back to their loft in Sasolburg, some 600kms, but to date, only 675 pigeons have returned which means that 60% are still missing.

"The pigeons used for pigeon racing are bred in captivity and spend their lives in the care of humans making them completely dependent on humans to survive. They are easy prey to predators and do not know how to protect themselves from the elements or even how to forage for themselves," he said.

The NSPCA is aware that at the beginning of the training season, 3377 pigeons were liberated during the first training flight.