Durban - The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has moved to suspend three senior officials at its Phoenix circuit office, amid allegations of jobs for pals, corruption, abuse of power and mismanagement of school funds. Community members, unions and parents’ associations have been clamouring for action to be taken and even called for the office to be dissolved, saying it was destroying schools in the circuit. The three officials were allegedly suspended last week.

Their suspensions had been confirmed by three independent sources.

The action came just two months after the KZN Parents’ Association and the school governing bodies held a meeting with MEC Kwazi Mshengu and head of department Dr Enock Nzama, detailing the allegations of corruption at the circuit.

Mshengu and Nzama were handed a dossier of claims compiled by these two organisations. The allegations included the mismanagement of school funds, corruption, reserving jobs for pals, romantic liaisons among staff and governing bodies being stripped of their powers.

The sources alleged that a minimum of 12 schools in the Phoenix area were dysfunctional because of poor management and complicit behaviour of senior managers at the circuit office.

A source aware of the suspension said: “I am not sure why the others were suspended, but I know that one was sanctioned partly because of insubordination and failure to attend numerous meetings that had been called by the department.”

The source claimed that the suspended trio had abused staff members at the circuit.

“One of them is the type of person who likes to show people that he is in charge. He likes to investigate and push for employees to be suspended, now he is the one who is facing that,” said the source, who asked not to be named.

He said one of the unions, the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) had, for a long time, complained about these officials.

Vee Gani, of the KZN parents association, said they were aware of the suspensions and they welcomed the move.

“This is only the tip of the iceberg, more is still to follow. We have been fighting very hard for action to be taken against people there,” said Gani.

“In June, we met MEC Mshengu and Dr Nzama, and we gave them a dossier of allegations of corruption. The department asked for more information and we have since handed it over to them, and we are glad that they are finally acting on these allegations,” he said.

Gani described the Phoenix circuit as a big problem. “We have been receiving complaints, these include allegations of abuse of power, financial irregularities and financial mismanagement, and complaints about the fixing of posts and deploying friends to strategic positions at schools.

“We received allegations some people are deployed to certain positions because of romantic relations in that office,” he said.

He said the financial irregularities included the use of children to fund-raise and the money going to department functions, including paying for a holiday for some of the officials.

Gani said many school governing bodies (SGB), that fell under the Phoenix circuit had been stripped of their powers because they had spoken up against wrongdoing at schools.

“We are not saying the officials that have been suspended are guilty. But we know that there is a serious problem at that office. The department must have engaged these officials and decided to suspend them on the strength of the evidence it has. We are happy the department is acting,” he said.

Sadtu provincial secretary, Nomarashiya Caluza, said she had heard the rumours about the suspension. “At the moment we would not like to comment on the matter until we have been properly briefed.”

She said they were aware of an investigation following complaints brought by SGBs over financial irregularities at some schools in Phoenix.

Scelo Bhengu, president of the Educators Union of South Africa, said they had also been made aware of the suspensions of two of the three officials, but had not been briefed on the details.

Thirona Moodley of Naptosa said they were not aware of the suspension, but welcomed any clean-up of the department.

Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa would not confirm or deny the suspensions. “What I can confirm is that the department is carrying out a number of investigations at the circuit.”

