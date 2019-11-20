Durban - Old Mutual has issued an official apology to a KwaZulu-Natal family after they dragged the body of a deceased loved one into their offices following an apparent policy payout dispute.
Fed-up with the insurance provider for delaying their payout without a reason, Thandaza Mtshali and her aunt Ntombenhle Mhlongo took the body of their deceased relative, Sifiso Justice Mtshali's body to the company's Stanger offices. A video of the pair leaving with the body has since gone viral on social media.
The women said they were desperate and needed to bury Sifiso who died of natural causes on November 7.
The family eventually buried Sifiso at their family home in Madundube, just outside Stanger on the KZN north coast.
Old Mutual's Clarence Nethengwe said they deeply regret the distress that the payout delay caused the family.