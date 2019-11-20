Durban - Sifiso Justice Mtshali, the man whose lifeless body was dragged through the offices of Old Mutual in a viral video, fathered a total of 38 children in his lifetime.
Yes, you read right. THIRTY-EIGHT. In fact, Mtshali kept a black ledger with each child's name, their mother's name, a home address and contact number.
Mtshali's family spoke to The Mercury from their modest home in Madundube just outside Stanger on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, where they said their uncle lived a very dramatic life that the drama surrounding his death came as no surprise to them.
Mtshali's niece, Thandaza Mtshali, said her uncle kept record of each of this children.
"He kept this black book with everyone's names and contact details," she said.