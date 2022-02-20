One killed, five wounded in drive-by shooting near Mobeni Heights cemetery

DURBAN – A woman died, and five others were wounded in a drive-by shooting incident on the M1 Higginson Highway, near the Mobeni Heights cemetery on Saturday. ALS Paramedics Medical Services said the incident occurred just after 5pm on Saturday, on the east bound at the Mobeni Heights cemetery intersection, just before the N2.

ALS spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said when paramedics arrived on the scene, they found that multiple vehicles had sustained multiple gunshots during a shooting incident. He said one of the vehicles, a white BMW, was bullet-riddled. “Paramedics quickly established a triage system, and found that a woman...had sustained multiple major gunshot wounds. There was nothing more paramedics could do for her and she was declared deceased on the scene,” he said.

Jamieson said five other people from three other vehicles sustained moderate injuries. He said the injured required further treatment and were stabilised on the scene, before being transported to a nearby Durban hospital. “At this stage the events leading up to the incident are unknown,” said Jamieson.

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said four people were travelling in a vehicle at the intersection of Mobeni Heights and Higginson Highway when an unknown vehicle opened fire at their vehicle. “A woman believed to be 35-years-old was declared dead at the scene while others were taken to hospital for medical attention,”she said. Gwala said the occupants in other vehicles that were in the vicinity also sustained injuries.