One year on, KZN flood victims, living in temporary housing, are hopeful of getting permanent homes

Durban - More than a year after their homes were lost in the April floods, displaced residents who were moved to temporary accommodation say they have learnt to adapt to their new homes. People who spoke to The Mercury yesterday are among a group of more than 500 who were moved to Astra Building, Russell Street, in the Durban CBD in December last year.

This week marked one year since the province was ravaged by devastating floods, which killed more than 400, displaced over 40 000 people, and destroyed at least 12 000 homes as well as other infrastructure, including roads, health centres and schools. The KZN Human Settlements and Public Works Department led by MEC Ntuthuko Mahlaba said last month that the department was in the process of buying land for those displaced by the floods. Speaking to The Mercury yesterday, Avela Masinga said at first it was difficult living in the flat as he had to share a room with five people.

Masinga, whose house in Mountview, Verulam, was washed away, however added that he had learnt to live with room-mates and they got on well. He said transport costs were an issue. The cost of travelling from the CBD to King Shaka International Airport where he works is much higher than the cost of travelling from Verulam. “Life has not been the same since my house was damaged last year. Everything in my house was washed away, my TV, clothes and important documents like my ID and driving licence were lost. I believe if I had been in that house, I would have been hurt too. I had to start afresh and it has been very difficult,” said Masinga.

Nolwazi Bakhihli, who is originally from the Eastern Cape, said she had been living in Inanda with her aunt and three brothers when their house was destroyed in the flood. She said she had no complaints about living at Astra Building, but longed to have her own space.