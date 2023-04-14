Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, April 14, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

One year on, KZN flood victims, living in temporary housing, are hopeful of getting permanent homes

A man sits on a single bed in a room with other beds around him.

Avela Masinga, who lived in Verulam, said he has learnt to adjust to living with others after his home and belongings were washed away last year. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA).

Published 29m ago

Share

Durban - More than a year after their homes were lost in the April floods, displaced residents who were moved to temporary accommodation say they have learnt to adapt to their new homes.

People who spoke to The Mercury yesterday are among a group of more than 500 who were moved to Astra Building, Russell Street, in the Durban CBD in December last year.

This week marked one year since the province was ravaged by devastating floods, which killed more than 400, displaced over 40 000 people, and destroyed at least 12 000 homes as well as other infrastructure, including roads, health centres and schools.

The KZN Human Settlements and Public Works Department led by MEC Ntuthuko Mahlaba said last month that the department was in the process of buying land for those displaced by the floods.

Speaking to The Mercury yesterday, Avela Masinga said at first it was difficult living in the flat as he had to share a room with five people.

More on this

Masinga, whose house in Mountview, Verulam, was washed away, however added that he had learnt to live with room-mates and they got on well.

He said transport costs were an issue. The cost of travelling from the CBD to King Shaka International Airport where he works is much higher than the cost of travelling from Verulam.

“Life has not been the same since my house was damaged last year. Everything in my house was washed away, my TV, clothes and important documents like my ID and driving licence were lost. I believe if I had been in that house, I would have been hurt too. I had to start afresh and it has been very difficult,” said Masinga.

Nolwazi Bakhihli, who is originally from the Eastern Cape, said she had been living in Inanda with her aunt and three brothers when their house was destroyed in the flood.

She said she had no complaints about living at Astra Building, but longed to have her own

space.

“Getting used to city life has not been simple and we struggled with noise for the first two months, but we have gradually adjusted. I live with my aunt and siblings. I occasionally want to do something private, but I can’t because I have to remember that I am not alone,” she said.

KZN Department of Human Settlements and Public Works Mlungisi Khumalo confirmed that land had been bought and the work to build the flood victims houses would get under way soon.

He added that the plan would be “unpacked” when the MEC delivered his budget speech.

Related Topics:

eThekwini municipalityDurbanFloodsStorm DamageHousing

Share