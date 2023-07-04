Online RTMC motor vehicle licence renewal system growing in popularity

Durban - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said on Tuesday that the online service for the renewal of vehicle licence discs is growing in popularity. On Tuesday, the RTMC said the quick, easy, convenient and affordable system conducts more than 50 000 transactions monthly.

“The RTMC online platform is available nationally – not limited to major centres – and is the only official online service where vehicle owners are able to transact directly on the Natis. This means when a vehicle owner receives confirmation that the transaction is successful, the Natis is updated immediately without the use of expensive third parties.” The corporation said the licence disc is delivered anywhere in the country within three to five working days. It said the RTMC does not charge administration fees for the use of its online services.

“The only fee charged is the R99 courier fee which other online service providers also charge. The R72 transaction fee, which has been referred to, is a legislated fee which is not limited only to services offered by the RTMC. This fee is payable whether you use other online platforms, or as a walk-in at the licensing office or post office.” Added benefits of using the RTMC system: Motor vehicle owners can view the status of all vehicles registered under their name and which are due for renewal or have expired licence discs. The system can warn the owner of any adverse indicators, such as an existing enforcement order, an administration mark, other unlicensed vehicles, roadworthy requirements, or police clearance which may result in the owner receiving a licence receipt with no disc (MVLX certificate). The platform also includes a dashboard where motorists can check the status of their driving licence application as updated by the driving licence testing centre where they applied. Motor vehicle crashes which do not involve an injury or fatality can also be reported on the platform for insurance purposes. This information is available for all provinces. Other services available on the portal include online booking for renewal of driving licence cards, booking for learner’s licence and driving licence tests and application for professional driving permits. These services are currently limited to Gauteng, Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality and Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality. The RTMC said all the services are available at online.natis.gov.za and motorists wishing to conduct financial transactions on the platform are advised to contact their banks to activate 3D-Secure on their bank cards.