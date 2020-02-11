KZN violence monitor Mary de Haas believes it as easy as that, considering the increasing number of murders and attacks conducted hit-style in recent months.
The latest murders of people linked to the taxi industry has opened up a debate on how easy it is to hire hit men in KZN.
De Haas said it had been known for years that hit men were used for many murders, including for political hits and by people who wanted a business partner or spouse killed.
“So it seems pretty easy for anyone who wants someone killed to find a hit man who is armed in this province,” she said.