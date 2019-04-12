Jacob Zuma will not be getting his Struggle songs album just yet, he was expected to still play a prominent role in a city-initiated project.

DURBAN - While former president Jacob Zuma will not be getting his controversial Struggle songs album just yet, he was expected to still play a prominent role in a city-initiated project aimed at recording the country’s liberation heritage. The liberation heritage route project, which was a source of heated debate at the Community Services Committee meeting yesterday, will see ratepayers forking out R960000. The event will also see the release of a CD which would include liberation songs by Zuma.

However, the matter was slammed by opposition parties yesterday who described it as a “blatant attempt to focus the public’s attention on the history of the ANC ahead of the elections”.

DA councillors staged a walkout in protest after their opposition to the matter was ignored. The report before the committee noted that the Local History Museum this year wished to profile Zuma “with a very firm view to record and archive his experience, cultural and social upbringing, his cultural identity as uMzulu, his creativity and talent as a liberation singer”.

The project was approved by council in 2013 and is set to include a number of historic moments throughout the country’s journey from apartheid to a democratic state.

During the meeting, head of parks, recreation and culture Thembinkosi Ngcobo, noted that there was concern raised that the city was going to pay for Zuma’s CD release.

He said this was not true as Zuma was not interested in the money. However, the report stated that artists, including Zuma, would benefit from a payout of R200000 to cover their general expenses. The city’s previous attempt to record Zuma’s album of Struggle songs was canned by Mayor Zandile Gumede after the matter caused a stir among residents and opposition parties at council.

DA caucus leader, Nicole Graham, slated the latest proposal as another ANC function.

“While we take no issue with honouring the history of the country, there is a clear difference between party political events and events that should be paid for by the public. This report makes repeated mention of former president Jacob Zuma, repeatedly using language that praises the ANC. It is riddled with factual errors and goes as far as to state that the ‘country is abuzz with the renewal of the ANC’,” she said.

Graham also criticised the allocation of money to various icons and artists, including Zuma.

“Not a single cent of ratepayers’ money should be spent on ANC programmes, especially those that idolise a man who has used his public office to loot the public purse or push millions more South Africans into unemployment queues,” she said.

IFP councillors echoed the DA’s sentiments, adding that all political parties should be considered in heritage celebrations and not just members of the ruling party. The DA’s Yogis Govender, said they would be lodging a formal complaint with the ethics committee regarding the fracas that played out in council chambers.

THE MERCURY