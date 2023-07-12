Optimism over a new water entity for KZN

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal water issues will now be handled by the uMngeni-uThukela Water board, an entity that came into existence this month. The move is a culmination of efforts by Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu to do away with the two water entities of Umgeni Water and Mhlathuze Water, which have controlled the supply of bulk water to municipalities across KZN for several years.

The move had been prompted by the plan to rationalise the water boards in terms of their number and their geographic footprints, as outlined by the minister in his budget vote speech last year. Mchunu noted that the boards played an important role in supporting municipalities by providing, managing and operating regional bulk water services infrastructure, and it was important that they had sufficient capacity in order to deal with governance matters. In a gazette issued by the department last month, it was indicated that the minister had approved the extension of the boundary of Umgeni Water to include areas covered by Mhlathuze Water in northern KZN to form a single water board with the transfer of staff, assets and liabilities to Umgeni Water.

The gazette said that due to this transfer, the name Umgeni Water would be changed to uMngeni-uThukela Water. An advert calling for nominations of members to serve on the new board for a four-year term has been published with the closing date for applications being July 21. An interim board of Umgeni Water will oversee the governance of uMngeni -uThukela Water until a new board is appointed.

In a recent statement, Mchunu said he was looking forward to working with the new board members. “We are looking for people who will want to contribute their knowledge and expertise in the sector, and not just want to improve their pockets. “I will not hesitate to shut anyone out who has no intention of working to improve the provision of water in the province, and ultimately, the whole country,” said Mchunu.

Water and Sanitation portfolio committee chairperson Mfana Mashego expressed optimism at the establishment of a new water entity for KZN, saying it was hoped that it would see the speeding up of the process of supplying water to all areas of the province. He said the formation of a single entity would also enable better oversight by the committee, on the Department of Water and Sanitation. Thabi Shange, the former Mhlathuze Water Board chairperson, said this week that she would not be seeking a place on the board of the new entity.

Appointed in 2018, the Mhlathuze board had seen challenging episodes, including the suspensions of chief executive Mthokozisi Duze and chief financial officer Babongile Mnyandu, who were allegedly involved in corruption. Shange described her term as a challenging one in which some tough decisions had to be made in order to ensure that the entity subscribed to the rules of good governance. “When you are at the helm of an organisation, you have to navigate high and low tides and must be equal to the challenges before you. There are moments when you make tough decisions because you are a leader,” she said.