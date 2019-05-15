DURBAN - The eThekwini Municipality has said the outdoor gym equipment on Durban’s South Beach has been removed because of safety concerns. The equipment was donated to the municipality by the Department of Sport and Recreation in 2017.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the decision to remove the gym was taken in the best interest of the users.

“The gym equipment had deteriorated very badly, to a point where it was not safe for members of the public to use and it was not feasible to repair,” said Mayisela.

Mayisela said the city suspects that the products used to manufacture the equipment did not fare well in its seaside location and this led to it rusting faster than its anticipated lifespan.

“The municipality is at this stage sourcing a better product that will be able to withstand conditions near the sea.”

Mayisela added that the affected residents are encouraged to make use of nearby municipal outdoor gyms at Bay of Plenty, Margaret Mncadi Avenue (opposite John Ross House) and Sutton Park next to Sutton Park Swimming Pool. “The city apologises to the public for the inconvenience this may have caused,” said Mayisela.

The outdoor gym equipment on Durban’s South Beach was popular with residents, both young and old. However, there are just patches of sand where it once stood, below, as it has been removed by the municipality. Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)





DA councillor Nicole Graham said that the city was trying to find funds to replace the equipment from the July budget.

“Hopefully, in the next couple of months, there will be budget made available to install more durable equipment that can withstand the elements at the seaside,” she said.

Graham added that the removal of the equipment was unfortunate because people were making use of the facility.

“It is a bit of a pity because I think that it was a well-used facility and it adds value to the beachfront. But if it’s a hazard, it had to be removed.”

