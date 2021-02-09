Outpouring of grief at the loss of Hilton teacher, daughter in truck crash

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - TRIBUTES poured in from teachers, old boys and schools, all joining Hilton College in mourning the tragic death of their director of operations, Tony Richter and his daughter Alice over the weekend. “Hilton College is deeply saddened by the tragic and sudden passing of Tony Richter in a car accident, and his daughter Alice,” Hilton College Headmaster, George Harris said. It is believed Tony went to help his daughter who had car trouble on the N3 close to Midmar. “His daughter had broken down in the slow lane and he stopped his bakkie behind her car, but a truck crashed into the bakkie while the two were between the vehicles and they were crashed. He died instantly on the scene and the team took the daughter to Hilton Hospital for emergency surgery, however she passed on soon after,” said Mark Winterboer, director of Midlands EMS. “It was a horrific crash sight and traumatic for our crew, especially when they realised it was a family, and a well known teacher and his daughter from Hilton.”

“We urge motorists to immediately get out of your vehicle if you are not able to drive or roll it off the road onto the yellow line. Rather get off the vehicle and never sit in your car if you are not able to get it into a yellow line. Get off the road, sit on the embankment if you have to, to protect yourself.” he said.

Picture: Hilton College Facebook

Department of Transport spokesperson, Kwanele Ncalane, said the incident was “unfortunate and tragic.”

“We will follow up with the police to make sure that the case of culpable homicide is speedily investigated. The driver must account for his conduct. Worryingly, is the fact that this is the second incident after the one which claimed police officers on the M7. We are calling on the freight industry to take seriously the issue of safety on the road and the behaviour of their drivers,” he added.

Provincial police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, confirmed a case of culpable homicide was being investigated by the Howick SAPS.

“The father died at the scene and the daughter died in hospital. The matter is still under investigation,” she said.

“In his 21 years at Hilton, Tony served as Life Sciences HOD, coach of the 1st XV, coach of the 1st XI, Lucas Housemaster, Ellis Housemaster. He has also been a great servant of rugby development in our province, with an infectious enthusiasm for the game that caught the imagination of many young people,” Harris said.

Notwithstanding all these accolades, the Hilton community know him best as a great character, loyal friend and entertaining raconteur. Thousands of boys who have passed through the McKenzie gates during his time here have a personal story to share about how he has inspired and entertained them. ”

"It has been very hard to take in, and I personally haven't yet come to grips with his loss. He was truly a great man with a big heart. He was there for me when things weren't going well and always had my back. I was fortunate to work with him at Hilton College during my time there, assisting and managing his U16A Rugby team. I've lost a friend and father," said sports coach, Siphesihle Bhengu.

Roddy Grant, an Old Boy and international coach and former Rugby Union Player with Edinburgh and Scotland, was heartbroken about his former coach's death.

“I gave Tony my first rugby jersey I wore as a professional. I am even prouder now that I did that and could explain to him how influential he was. Without him I wouldn’t have developed my outlook on life like I did. Besides my father, I can honestly say he has had the biggest influence on me as a person and where I am now, as a man and in my career.”

Sebastian Negri, a Hilton Old Boy currently playing rugby for Italy, said it was “very difficult to hear about the tragic news.”

“They were two very special people who brought so much joy to this world. Tony was an inspiration to so many at Hilton and still to this day, someone I look up to as a role model. In sport we often talk about legacy, well he certainly has left a lasting legacy that will remain in the hearts of so many.

“Alice was a loving and caring soul who was full of laughter and who always lived life to the fullest with a smile on her face. They will both be in our hearts forever and I know they will be watching down on us from heaven.”

“On Saturday, in the game against France in the Six Nations I had them both on my wrist tape in memory of them. It was the least I could do for two amazing people. My thoughts and prayers are with the whole family and everyone who knew Alice and Tony. I am sending so much love from Italy,” Negri added.

[email protected]

The Mercury