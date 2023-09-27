Overall winner of Indigenous Games festival to be announced at closing ceremony in Durban

Durban - The Indigenous Games closing ceremony will take place on Thursday at Kings Park Stadium in Durban and will be preceded by a medal ceremony at Hoy Park. The games, which are hosted by the Department of Sports Arts and Culture, started on September 24 during Heritage month celebrations.

The Department said: “The ceremony will start at 6pm.The closing ceremony will be preceded by medal ceremonies that will take place at Hoy Park from 2pm and this will inform the overall winner of the Games among the eight participating provinces.The games are aligned to Heritage Month and are hosted under the theme, ‘Celebrating our cultural diversity in a democratic South Africa’.” The department added that the event celebrates indigenous games across seven codes. “The 17th edition of the National Indigenous Games Festival provides a medley of cultural festivities including Beautiful Things Exhibition and action-packed Indigenous Games across seven codes such as Intonga, Morabaraba/Mulabalaba, Dibeke, Diketo, Kgati, Drie-Stoekies, Ncuva, Kho-kho, and Jukskei from September 24 to 28 at Hoy Park in eThekwini.”