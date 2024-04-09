Pappas highlights importance of creating a capable state

The DA candidate for premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Chris Pappas, says the core of his government would be building a capable state.

Pappas was speaking at the event organised by the party on Tuesday morning titled “Ready to Govern Summit”. He outlined what his priorities would be should the DA prevail in the elections.

The event was attended by the party’s leader from the Western Cape. The DA governs that province and holds it up as an example of good governance. Pappas is the mayor of uMngeni Municipality which has been credited with improved performance since he took over.

The premier candidate said, “Central to all our initiatives is the establishment of a capable and ethical state. This requires not just policies and programmes but a cultural shift within our governance structures to prioritise transparency, accountability, and service delivery above all. It means an end to cadre deployment, the centralised all powerful state.